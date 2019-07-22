I’m a trans woman who codes, and this is what I’ve learned about gender in tech

In my 16 years as an engineer, I’ve been in the professional world while being perceived as both genders. When I began my career, I presented as a man—the gender assigned to me at birth. Years later, I transitioned to live and work openly as a woman. This perspective has given me an appreciation of the difference that gender makes.

As a woman who codes, I’ve been subjected to far more professional scrutiny than I ever faced as a man. Offering “proof” of my technical competency became a new norm. I learned to anticipate the doubt by bulletproofing my work, making sure my methods are airtight, and thoroughly vetting my ideas from every conceivable angle. When I presented as a man, I benefited from blind acceptance and immediate affirmation. This is just one example of how women in engineering invest extra time and energy to get their jobs done. Of course, that’s after they’ve overcome other gender-specific barriers to entry.

Much of the conversation around tech’s diversity problem focuses on how industry leaders can drive progress—from recruiting strategies to significant institutional partnerships to addressing the educational pipeline. Of course, good leadership is necessary, but it’s not sufficient. Everyone from interns to the C-level plays a role in shaping the culture, so it needs to take place from the top down and from the bottom up. Creating a better, inclusive industry requires everyone’s participation—not just those in HR and the C-suites. Here are a few ways we can start.

Give credit where it’s due

Whenever I’m in a meeting, I’ve gotten into the habit of taking notes on who proposes specific ideas. Many times, I’ve witnessed people dismiss an idea when a woman proposes it but voice support when a man offers the same solution. This is made worse by evidence that women tend to devalue their ideas and avoid recognition when working alongside men.

Giving credit where credit is due draws focus to the real contributions that are driving value for the team and creates a positive work environment in which people feel valued. Research shows that in addition to boosting morale, recognition can improve productivity and overall job satisfaction.

Assume that women in tech are in technical roles

Another vital way to give credit is always to assume women in industry settings are technical until they tell you otherwise. On one occasion, a developer jumped to mansplain to me how certain parts of software systems worked. It didn’t even cross his mind that I was the engineer who built them in the first place.

I realize that it may sound a bit odd to encourage an assumption. But all too often, people automatically assume that women are in marketing and HR roles. This is incredibly isolating and sends the message that they don’t belong.