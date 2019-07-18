Microsoft’s cloud powers another surprisingly strong quarter

The company said it took $33.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 12% improvement on the same quarter last year. FactSet analysts expected only $32.8 billion. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.71 per share (GAAP), up 50% from last year. Net income was $13.2 billion (GAAP), up from $8.9 billion last year.

Almost all aspects of Microsoft’s business grew in the June quarter. Its Office 365 commercial business was up 31%. Its Dynamics 365 CRM software revenue grew 45%. LinkedIn revenue grew 21%.

The biggest factor in the Microsoft’s performance was its commercial cloud services business, which grew 39% in the quarter.

“Microsoft is firing on all cylinders now, growing big in growing markets, and even managing growth in mature markets like PCs,” said Moor Insights & Strategy principle analyst Patrick Moorhead. “In the cloud, Microsoft is cementing its spot as the #2 provider in IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services.”

Fiscal-year results

For the full fiscal year Microsoft’s revenue increased 14% to $125.8 billion. Net income was $39.2 billion (GAAP) and $36.8 billion non-GAAP, and increased 137% and 22%, respectively.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said this about the company’s full-year performance: “It was a record fiscal year for Microsoft, a result of our deep partnerships with leading companies in every industry.” Nadella says Microsoft is seeing larger, multi-year commercial cloud agreements and “growing momentum across every layer of our technology stack.”