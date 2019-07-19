My scarcity mind-set actually helped me become a millionaire

When it comes to money and mind-set, it seems like many financial experts agree on one thing— to grow wealth, you need an abundance mind-set . A scarcity mind-set, on the other hand, supposedly holds you back. Being poor is often associated with a scarcity mind-set. A 2014 research paper from the American Psychological Association found that those with limited means “are more likely to make mistakes and bad decisions than those with financial cushions.”

But growing up poor unleashed my creativity. Poverty taught me four vital skills that I still use today—skills that I like to call CRAP: creativity, resilience, adaptability, and perseverance. The acronym is a fitting metaphor—because of what I had to wade through in the process.

Scarcity inspired creativity

When I was ten years old, I dreamed of owning a Barbie dream house. I knew my parents couldn’t afford it, but the pull of the dollhouse was strong. So, one day, when I noticed some perfectly good cardboard boxes just sitting in the dumpster outside our apartment, I grabbed them.

I dug around a desk drawer until I found a pencil and a pair of scissors. I started cutting. By tenting together two pieces of cardboard, I made a roof. Then, by gluing together the cutouts from the doors, I built a mattress. I added the finishing touch by transforming the scraps from my mom’s sewing pouch into a floral bedspread. My scrappy little dollhouse looked nothing like the one in the commercial, but I didn’t care.

Whenever I got bored of MacGyver-ing my toys, I went to the library. At first, I could only read in Chinese, so I stuck to the foreign languages section. One day I was walking down the aisle, letting my fingers wander over the spines when one book caught my eye. It was A Little Princess, translated into Chinese. When I got to the checkout, the librarian had to gently coax me into letting go of it, just for a second so that she could scan it for me.

I devoured the book in three days. The riches-to-rags story was the exact opposite of my life, which made it intriguing as hell. I kept reading. Eventually, I had enough of a grasp of English to write my own stories. That launched my childhood love of writing, which later morphed into my dream of becoming an author, all because my family couldn’t afford cable.

Being poor made me resilient

When I was thirteen, my right eye swelled shut from a wasp sting. We didn’t have the money to buy the $15 anti-inflammatory medication, so I put on a pair of thrift-store shades and went to school pretending to be a rapper.