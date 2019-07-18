Breastfeeding mothers on KLM airlines may be asked to cover up if some rando gets offended

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is under fire on Twitter after posting details about its breastfeeding policy. While breastfeeding is permitted on its flights, the airline tweeted that it may “request a mother to cover herself while breastfeeding, should other passengers be offended by this.” The reason, KLM said, is to ensure that “passengers of all backgrounds” feel comfortable on board.

The post is not going over well. Although a handful of folks cheered on the airline for protecting their precious eyes from an extremely natural act, many more people around the world have weighed to express their frustration over a policy that allows some random offended person to dictate how and when a mother can feed her hungry child. In other words, KLM is getting ratioed.

@KLM What is your policy regarding breastfeeding? — Heather Yemm (@HeatherYemm) July 16, 2019

Are judgemental passengers asked to be covered, in case their reactions offends mothers while breastfeeding? — Stefano Bellucci S. (@stefano_studio) July 18, 2019

<< That is why our cabin crew may suggest options to the mums to ensure some privacy when feeding their child. — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) July 18, 2019

If you’re wondering why so many people feel so strongly about this it’s because:

Breastfeeding mothers are just trying to feed their child with the tools nature gave them. Women shouldn’t have to think twice about feeding a hungry or upset child. Mothers are exhausted and don’t need one more thing to feel exhausted about. Women are tired of men policing their bodies. If you’re offended by breastfeeding, it’s really easy to just watch the seatback in front of you and leave the mother to her work of ensuring the continuing of the species.

This thread offers many reasons why women may not want to or be able to cover up, first and foremost being that many, many babies—like many, many humans—don’t want to eat with a blanket over their heads. It also seems likely that the people who would complain about a woman breastfeeding would be the very same people who would complain about a crying baby. Talk about snakes on a plane.