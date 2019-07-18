Hurricane season is here. Is your company ready to help with disaster response?

If it feels like Mother Nature is getting meaner, you’re not wrong. In 2017, the U.S. faced 16 climate-change-related disasters that each cost over $1 billion in losses, and in 2018 there were 14 such events, making 2017 and 2018 two of the four costliest years on record for loss from natural disasters.

Hurricane Barry, which threatened New Orleans last week (but ultimately spared the region from serious destruction), served as a warning for what is shaping up to be another threatening season.

In addition to large-scale tragedy, we are seeing an increase in events that might not rise to the technical definition of a disaster, but that nonetheless require a coordinated response that government might not be equipped to provide. Think heat waves that require emergency cooling rooms. And, as any global company—or global citizen—can tell you, the U.S. is hardly alone.

As the climate changes, companies that support disaster-relief efforts are changing their strategies, their nonprofit partners, and even their funding models. Here’s why, how, and what it means for you.

New technology promises to balance old models of shipping in tents, food, and water with faster, greener ways to get victims and first responders what they need, where they need it—even if traditional modes of transport are stalled by failed infrastructure or unstable terrain.

Ikea’s flat-pack, solar-powered Better Shelter won design awards. The Elevate Ultimate Mobility Vehicle from Hyundai’s CRADLE division has the potential to move almost anyone or anything into or out of a disaster zone, thanks to innovative mechanics and a modular system that can be customized quickly. Field Ready is taking 3D printers to disaster zones to create everything from medical components to parts to rebuild damaged solar panels that will power relief efforts. Old approaches to disaster relief are no longer the only solutions and are quickly being outmoded with the same innovation that’s changing every aspect of our lives.

Forward-thinking disaster relief nonprofits are leading some of these changes with better data, better coordination, and fresh thinking. Though there is still significant value in supporting organizations like the Red Cross, they are no longer seen as the only game in town. Team Rubicon, founded by U.S. Marines in 2010, mobilizes its roster of 65,000 veteran volunteers for highly coordinated, data-driven disaster response. Mercy Corps aims to jump-start the economy in impacted areas, often within 24 hours, providing those in need with vouchers to use in local markets, rather than direct handouts of supplies. The Living Hope Wheelchair Association rescued people with mobility issues and spinal-cord injuries during Hurricane Harvey, when there was no existing plan in place for their mass evacuation. These organizations are approaching disaster relief differently. By identifying otherwise hidden needs or supporting traditionally overlooked populations or issues, they are changing the response model.