The best camping gear for people who hate camping

I’m not a camper. I’m not one to sacrifice a hot shower or a comfortable bed just to spend time outside. But with the beautiful weather lately, the fresh air beckons, and sometimes you really do need to get out of the city and spend a little time roughing it.

For those who crave a dose of nature but cringe at the idea of bugs, dirt, and sleeping on the ground, here are a few products designed to make camping a lot more tolerable.

A portable futon so you can lounge in comfort

Forget the classic camping folding chairs, you’re going to want to sit on something that’s actually comfortable. Go for Snow Peak’s Campfield futon. It creates a full couch for lounging, but has adjustable parts, which means the futon can also be split into two chairs and a table, or even a full bed. $749.95

A cooler for stocking your whole kitchen

You’re going to want an easy way to pack and carry all the food and booze you’re accustomed to at home. Yeti’s Tundra Haul is the only one of the cult cooler brand’s products to come with wheels for easy portability. It’s pricy, but worth it; Yeti’s coolers consistently get rave reviews. Who wants to carry a full-sized cooler through the woods when you can roll it? $399.99

A firepit for people who can’t start a fire

If you’re an outdoor noob like me, chances are you have no idea how to start a fire. BioLite’s FirePit solves that problem: pop a few campfire logs into its wood-burning cavity, and voila! A perfect fire, without any of that pesky smoke. The FirePit uses a rechargeable battery-powered fan to feed and control the flames, which can run for five to 30 hours, depending on its speed (there’s also a USB charging port so you can charge your phone from the Pit as well). You can even add a hibachi style grill on top, or just jab your marshmallows directly into the flames—the size of which you can control via an app on your phone. The FirePit is available on BioLite’s website. $199.95

A clever cast iron for grilling up gourmet camp food

Now that you’ve got the fire going, you’re going to need something to cook with. Lodge Cast Iron’s Cook-It-All kit has two pieces of iron—a reversible grill that doubles as a lid, and a 6.8-quart skillet that turns into a domed lid for baking. With just these two pieces, you can grill some filet mignon, make stir fry, and even whip up a pizza. Hello gourmet camp food. $180

An adorable lantern that doubles as a bluetooth speaker

A lantern is crucial to create that cozy campfire ambiance. Try this retro model, sold at the MoMA Design Store, for $110. It not only looks stylish, it plays music too, doubling as a bluetooth speaker. It can play and stay lit for up to seven hours on a single charge.