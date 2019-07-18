Busch beer’s pop-up shop is so exclusive, it’s hiding in the middle of a forest

You ever just want to put on your most exclusive KFC streetwear and go check out the Cheetos Mansion? Or maybe just slide on that McDonald’s sweatshirt and grab a free taco at the limited-edition T-MoBell store?
The trend of brands using exclusive products and retail to lure in potential consumers and generate hype is not so slowly getting out of control. The Busch Guy knows this.
Busch beer’s normcore spokeswoodsman is now fronting the beer brand’s cheeky response to all this overhype by announcing an exclusive pop-up shop of its own.
In the middle of a forest.
Somewhere in America.
All you have to do is find it to have a chance to win Busch beer for life.
It’s a clever move—making fun of a thing by actually doing the thing—by agency Lucky Generals, leaning into Busch’s status as the American Everybeer. Flannel shirts in multiple sizes, cold beer, and even a nod to HBO’s Game of Thrones scavenger hunt livestream: Here’s Busch using its distinct lack of cool to its advantage.
The pop-up opens this Saturday, July 20, but the only way to find it is to follow the Busch Guy’s clues on Twitter. So far he’s issued three:
Clue #1: Put on your drinking — err, thinking — cap and fill in the blank…#BuschPopUp is located in the U__A. pic.twitter.com/gF312s2a7y
— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 16, 2019
OK, think I got that one.
Clue #3: We love all forests. But this one is extra special, because our #BuschPopUp calls it home. Can you guess which of the @NationalForests we’re in?
Stay tuned and keep solving our clues, so you can join Busch Guy at the #BuschPopUp this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/gWl1CYn1c8
— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 18, 2019
If my elementary school geography and English teachers were right, you might want to look in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri.