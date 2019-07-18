Busch beer’s pop-up shop is so exclusive, it’s hiding in the middle of a forest

You ever just want to put on your most exclusive KFC streetwear and go check out the Cheetos Mansion ? Or maybe just slide on that McDonald’s sweatshirt and grab a free taco at the limited-edition T-MoBell store ?

The trend of brands using exclusive products and retail to lure in potential consumers and generate hype is not so slowly getting out of control. The Busch Guy knows this.

Busch beer’s normcore spokeswoodsman is now fronting the beer brand’s cheeky response to all this overhype by announcing an exclusive pop-up shop of its own.

In the middle of a forest.

Somewhere in America.

All you have to do is find it to have a chance to win Busch beer for life.

It’s a clever move—making fun of a thing by actually doing the thing—by agency Lucky Generals, leaning into Busch’s status as the American Everybeer. Flannel shirts in multiple sizes, cold beer, and even a nod to HBO’s Game of Thrones scavenger hunt livestream: Here’s Busch using its distinct lack of cool to its advantage.