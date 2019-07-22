Inside the luxury industry’s fight for millennials’ hearts, minds, and wallets

If you’re poking around the Louis Vuitton website for a new purse or belt, you might stumble across something you’d never expect: a retro, arcade-style video game that infinitely scrolls in the style of Sonic the Hedgehog.

In Endless Runner, as the game is called, you’re a little red character running through the rough streets of New York in the 1980s after dark. Your goal is to hit the spacebar to jump over traffic cones, fire hydrants, and phone booths to score points. (You can play it for yourself for free here.) As you get sucked into this weird, lo-fi world full of 8-bit graphics, you can’t help but wonder: What is Louis Vuitton trying to do here? How did this 165-year-old luxury brand become the maker of both handcrafted leather satchels and video games?

In one sense, the answer to the question is simple. This game is inspired by Louis Vuitton’s Autumn Winter 2019 show, which was designed by Virgil Abloh, who became the brand’s head of menswear in March of 2018. Abloh said his collection (which I reviewed in March 2019) was an homage to Michael Jackson and, more broadly, 1980s nostalgia. Rather than making yet another arty marketing video with high production values, Louis Vuitton decided to go out on a limb by dropping a video game instead.

But it also plays into Louis Vuitton’s concerted effort to win over millennial consumers, who are currently obsessed with 1980s and 1990s paraphernalia, decking themselves out in Reebok Classics sneakers, Champion T-shirts, and Fila fanny packs.

In fact, the entire luxury industry is duking it out to win over the hearts, minds, and dollars of the under-35 set. Millennials and Gen Z are expected to account for 45% of all luxury spending by 2025, so it makes sense to earn their loyalty when they’re young. Right now, it looks like Gucci is slightly ahead of its competitors: It generates more than half of its sales from this demographic, while about a third of Louis Vuitton’s sales come from millennials.

Gucci’s success is thanks, in part, to Alessandro Michele, who became the brand’s creative director in 2015, bringing a fresh, playful aesthetic to the brand. Michele often pokes fun at the brand’s over-the-top logos of the past. He has even mimicked counterfeiters’ tendency to create fake products with the brand’s name misspelled by creating an entire line of “Guccy” products. It is also the result of CEO Marco Bizzari’s willingness to embrace technology in ways that luxury brands have not done in the past. It was among the first of the luxury brands to partner with Instagram influencers (although other labels have been quick to follow) and now outfits online avatars with the latest Gucci collections.

