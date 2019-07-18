Here’s how to get FaceApp to delete your photos

FaceApp had barely shot to the top of the charts before serious questions regarding the app’s privacy policies and any connections to the Russian government began to arise. As we reported yesterday , the app, which uses artificial intelligence to digitally age the person in a selfie that is uploaded via the app, began attracting privacy concerns due to its vague privacy policy and a terms of service that appears to suggest any photo you upload via the app becomes the property of FaceApp and the company can do whatever they want with your photo or your own likeness.

While many photomorphing apps like FaceApp appear to be a free service offered for fun, such apps are usually a way for artificial intelligence companies to gather huge, free datasets from the app’s users to better train their AI. It is that AI and its datasets which holds the actual value for the company, not the app itself.

This fact, along with the fact that FaceApp is a Russian-based company and that in late 2018 it moved to the Skolkovo Innovation Center, which is run by the Russian government, led to those initial privacy concerns growing into national security concerns yesterday.

NEW: Late in 2018, #FaceApp moved to the Skolkovo Innovation Center run by the Russian government. pic.twitter.com/u8LBsHpGbQ — Forensic News (@forensicnewsnet) July 17, 2019

Yesterday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the FBI and FTC to investigate any potential national security and privacy risks the app opens up. From Schumer’s letter calling for a probe:

Furthermore, it is unclear how long FaceApp retains a user’s data or how a user may ensure their data is deleted after usage. These forms of “dark patterns,” which manifest in opaque disclosures and broader user authorizations, can be misleading to consumers and may even constitute a deceptive trade practices. Thus, I have serious concerns regarding both the protection of the data that is being aggregated as well as whether users are aware of who may have access to it. In particular, FaceApp’s location in Russia raises questions regarding how and when the company provides access to the data of U.S. citizens to third parties, including potentially foreign governments.

BIG: Share if you used #FaceApp: The @FBI & @FTC must look into the national security & privacy risks now Because millions of Americans have used it It’s owned by a Russia-based company And users are required to provide full, irrevocable access to their personal photos & data pic.twitter.com/cejLLwBQcr — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 18, 2019

In response to the increasing alarm over its privacy policies and associations, FaceApp told TechCrunch that no user data is “transferred to Russia” even though its R&D team is based there. The company says it uses AWS and Google Cloud to process and host uploaded photos.