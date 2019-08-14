Elon Musk and Tesla are impossible to root for, but we’re doing it anyway

Over the past year, Tesla cofounder and CEO Elon Musk’s leadership has been as erratic as his company’s performance. He announced that Tesla would close its stores, only to reverse that decision less than two weeks later. He promised for almost a year that the “Enhanced Summon” feature, which would allow drivers to have their Tesla pick them up curbside, was imminent, only to acknowledge at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in June that “there’s a lot of complexity in parking lots.” Perhaps most important, after months of stressing that Tesla must become profitable as a matter of “life or death,” Musk changed his stance yet again, saying that growth is paramount and profitability can wait.

This backtracking, along with a disastrous first quarter in which Tesla lost $702 million, helps explain both the record number of short sellers betting against the company as well as its stock shedding almost $30 billion in market cap over six months.

Musk’s behavior is more than just fodder for CNBC hot takes. It’s a calamity in the making for anyone who cares about weaning the $5.1 trillion global transportation industry from its potentially catastrophic dependence on fossil fuels. When Tesla first started selling cars, 11 years ago, no one knew if people would ever feel anything more than a dutiful attraction to electric vehicles. Since then, Musk has sold more than 500,000 cars and established the next direction of the entire industry. GM, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and hundreds of startups in China have followed Musk’s lead and developed electric-car options that customers covet. When VW opened up presales in the spring for its ID.3 and Porsche Taycan EVs, they quickly generated a Tesla-like response, garnering 20,000 reservations apiece. If every vehicle purchased in the U.S. this year were electric, the environmental impact would be the equivalent of Washington, D.C., becoming carbon-neutral overnight.

Musk is Wall Street’s most polarizing CEO. You’re either one of his acolytes or rooting for his comeuppance. But in a world of climate villains, for the time being he’s all that we’ve got.

Since the first Teslas debuted in 2008, Musk has cycled through his “secret” Master Plan to produce more affordable, mass-market electric cars at a rapid clip. “The point of all this was, and remains, accelerating the advent of sustainable energy, so that we can imagine far into the future and life is still good,” Musk wrote in 2016 in his “Master Plan, Part Deux.”

Along the way, Tesla has mainstreamed such innovations as dealer-less sales channels, screen-based dashboards, and over-the-air software updates so that cars on the road can be improved at any time rather than annually. Tesla vehicles are more powerful and have a longer range than their peers, thanks in large part to the software that manages their batteries. “I give them, chalk it up, full leadership in that space,” says Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne, who nevertheless rates the stock “underperform.”