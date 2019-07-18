How I learned to be vulnerable (and became a better leader)

I was sitting on the stoop outside my office in tears. My company was six months from running out of money. Our future hinged on us raising more capital through Series A financing. To say that I had a lot of feelings would be a vast understatement.

When I confided in my cofounder, his response was radical: be completely vulnerable. Share every feeling, every fear, every ounce of my being with the whole company. Initially, I thought he was nuts, but I did it anyway. It ended up being one of the most positive and productive conversations the team ever had. And to top if off, not a single person left the organization over the following, painful months.

I knew that when leaders routinely put on happy faces or stuff down challenges, everyone follows suit and problems fester. Soon, there’s an erosion of trust. Not only is trust important for company morale, but it can positively impact the bottom line. High-trust companies frequently outperform the S&P 500.

Vulnerability is excellent for both the team and the business, and I’m grateful that I chose to take that step. Here are the steps that I took to get myself there.

I started being honest

As humans, we’re both creative storytellers and incredibly tapped into others’ emotions. When we sense an emotion in someone else but don’t know the reason, our brains furiously try to explain it. In doing that, we sometimes catastrophize to protect ourselves from danger.

It’s a hard habit to break. Whenever I’ve contemplated giving candid feedback to a team member, I often envision terrible outcomes. So I enter the conversation tense, and the person immediately puts up their guard. But when I enter a conversation to express my honest thoughts (and be open to a great outcome), people tend to be receptive. When you show vulnerability, you can tackle problems before they fester and stop resentment and fear from building up.

I kept a record of how I felt

Building self-awareness through mindfulness gives you a better sense of where you are in the moment, like when you’re reaching a critical stress level or leaking creative steam. If you keep pushing yourself to the limit or rushing through your day, you can never recharge or rest. That causes problems when you’re making decisions because you’re not doing so from a clear mind.