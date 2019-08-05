advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Why Airbnb, Target, and Walmart are betting on the experience economy

The experience economy is redefining retail environments. Here’s a look at how, by the numbers.

Why Airbnb, Target, and Walmart are betting on the experience economy
[Illustration: Meredith Miotke]
By Claire Miller1 minute Read

Consumers are increasingly choosing to spend their money on experiences rather than material goods. To keep up, retailers are trying to sell their customers both. More U.S. malls are sparing space for experiential offerings then ever, and now, the already revolutionary Airbnb is helping travelers get out of the houses it provides them with and into the world with Airbnb experiences and Airbnb Adventures. Here are the trends in the market that makes memories.

advertisement
View full size here
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life