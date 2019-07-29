6 ways Big Tech is tricking you: A guide to recognizing Dark Patterns

The Detour Act, which Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) has cosponsored with Deb Fischer (R-NE), would bar digital platforms with more than 100 million monthly users from using deceptive design tricks known as “dark patterns,” a term coined in 2010 by UX researcher Harry Brig­null . If passed, the Detour Act would create a professional standards body in the FTC and outlaw the following types of common ploys.

Privacy Piracy

Social platforms release more information to brokers than you realize. Also known as “Privacy Zuckering,” after Facebook’s CEO.

For Example: Facebook shares user data with advertisers by default. Users must change settings manually to opt out.

Misdirection

Page or app design purposefully focuses your attention on one thing to distract your attention from another.

For Example: Airbnb displays “per night” prices for listings, but other expensive line items such as cleaning, service fees, and tax aren’t shown until the booking process.

Disguised ads

Advertisements are cloaked as other kinds of content or navigation, in order to elicit a response from you.