advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

6 ways Big Tech is tricking you: A guide to recognizing Dark Patterns

The Detour Act, which is cosponsored by Senator Mark Warner and has bipartisan support, would make these practices illegal.

6 ways Big Tech is tricking you: A guide to recognizing Dark Patterns
[Illustration: Francesco Ciccolella]
By Lara Sorokanich1 minute Read

The Detour Act, which Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) has cosponsored with Deb Fischer (R-NE), would bar digital platforms with more than 100 million monthly users from using deceptive design tricks known as “dark patterns,” a term coined in 2010 by UX researcher Harry Brig­null. If passed, the Detour Act would create a professional standards body in the FTC and outlaw the following types of common ploys.

advertisement
advertisement

Privacy Piracy

Social platforms release more information to brokers than you realize. Also known as “Privacy Zuckering,” after Facebook’s CEO.

For Example: Facebook shares user data with advertisers by default. Users must change settings manually to opt out.

[Illustration: Francesco Ciccolella]

Misdirection

Page or app design purposefully focuses your attention on one thing to distract your attention from another.

For Example: Airbnb displays “per night” prices for listings, but other expensive line items such as cleaning, service fees, and tax aren’t shown until the booking process.

Related: This Senator is Big Tech’s best friend—and greatest threat

[Illustration: Francesco Ciccolella]

Disguised ads

Advertisements are cloaked as other kinds of content or navigation, in order to elicit a response from you.

advertisement

For Example: Although Google’s advertising platform has regulations against them, some ads it displays use fake “download” buttons to trick users into clicking on them.

[Illustration: Francesco Ciccolella]

Bait and switch

Software entices you to do one thing, but an undesirable thing happens instead.

For Example: Microsoft was criticized in 2016 when users noticed that hitting the X on a software update pop-up would actually download an app instead of closing the window.

RelatedOver 1,000 shopping sites, from J.Crew to Walmart, are deceiving users, study shows

[Illustration: Francesco Ciccolella]

Confirm shaming

The option to decline or opt out of a function or service is worded in such a way as to make users second-guess themselves.

For Example: To cancel Amazon Prime, users have to push buttons that read “Cancel membership and end benefits” and “I do not want my benefits.”

advertisement
[Illustration: Francesco Ciccolella]

Friend spam

A site asks for your email or social media permissions under false pretenses, then spams your contacts in a message claiming to be from you.

For Example: LinkedIn settled a class action lawsuit in 2015 for spamming users’ entire email contact lists when they clicked an “add to your network” button while signing up.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life