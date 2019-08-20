Cofounder and CEO of Food52 Amanda Hesser shares the books that inspired her to pursue a career in food

Fisher’s 1943 memoir, of her years growing up in California through her early adult life in Europe, inspired me to pursue writing and a career in food.

2. What You Do Is Who You Are, Ben Horowitz (out October 2019)

Horowitz looks to different leaders (the leader of the slave rebellion that freed Haiti, the head of a Michigan prison gang) to draw insights for work culture.

3. Happiness Is Baking, Maida Heatter

Heatter’s writing reminds me that it’s substance and quality that matter. Her writing on home baking has been the gold standard for decades.

4. Delivering Happiness, Tony Hsieh