Jigsaw CEO Jared Cohen still loves Funnyordie

Humans of New York is brilliant. It’s a reminder of how vast and diverse and inspiring the world is.
It’s a tie between two friends who have a way of cutting through the BS without losing their sense of humor.
Podcast
The BBC’s The Assassination, by Owen Bennett-Jones, goes into great detail investigating the murder of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
TV Show
The West Wing
I’m a West Wing fan for life. I also really loved The Americans and The Tudors. I recently binge-watched The Man in the High Castle.
Website
I’d be lying if I didn’t say Funnyordie.com is my favorite website.
A version of this article appeared in the September 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.