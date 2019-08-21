advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jigsaw CEO Jared Cohen still loves Funnyordie

The Jigsaw CEO tells us his media diet

Jigsaw CEO Jared Cohen still loves Funnyordie
[Illustration: Irina Kruglova]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Instagram

@Humansofny

advertisement
advertisement

Humans of New York is brilliant. It’s a reminder of how vast and diverse and inspiring the world is.

Twitter

@ianbremmer and @preetbharara

It’s a tie between two friends who have a way of cutting through the BS without losing their sense of humor.

Podcast

The Assassination

The BBC’s The Assassination, by Owen Bennett-Jones, goes into great detail investigating the murder of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

TV Show

The West Wing

advertisement

I’m a West Wing fan for life. I also really loved The Americans and The Tudors. I recently binge-watched The Man in the High Castle.

Website

funnyordie

I’d be lying if I didn’t say Funnyordie.com is my favorite website.

A version of this article appeared in the September 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life