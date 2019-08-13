Designer Misha Nonoo has read ‘The Alchemist’ five times

Fast Company: What’s your best habit, and your worst?

Misha Nonoo: My best is my discipline and that I practice daily meditation. My worst is my capacity for procrastination.

FC: What advice are you glad you ignored?

MN: “Hire to your weaknesses.” It’s every entrepreneur’s dream to pass off the aspects of the business that they don’t feel comfortable with, but until you fully understand how something needs to be done, it is hard to hire the right team to execute for you.

FC: What advice would you give your younger self?

MN: Don’t be so impatient. Everything you wish for will happen at the right time.

FC: Is there a businessperson you admire?