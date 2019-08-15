Professional lacrosse player Myles Jones works out to Drake and Future

1. Waking Up

“Good Morning,” Kanye West

The title says it all. The first verse of Kanye’s upbeat “Good Morning” provides a great soundtrack for the start of the day.

2. Working Out

“Digital Dash,” Drake and Future

The strong bass gives the song an energetic vibe, and I love the flow between both artists. It gets me in the zone.

3. End of the Day

“Saturday Night,” Khalid

The song’s chill melody, played on an acoustic guitar, is great for unwinding.