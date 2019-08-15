advertisement
Professional lacrosse player Myles Jones works out to Drake and Future

Professional lacrosse player Myles Jones works out to Drake and Future

[Illustration: Irina Kruglova]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Myles Jones, Athlete, Chaos Lacrosse Club

1. Waking Up

“Good Morning,” Kanye West

The title says it all. The first verse of Kanye’s upbeat “Good Morning” provides a great soundtrack for the start of the day.

2. Working Out

“Digital Dash,” Drake and Future

The strong bass gives the song an energetic vibe, and I love the flow between both artists. It gets me in the zone.

3. End of the Day

“Saturday Night,” Khalid

The song’s chill melody, played on an acoustic guitar, is great for unwinding.

4. Driving

“We the Ones,” Quality Control

This song has a lot of different artists and styles; its switches are perfect when I’m traveling from place to place, matching the changing scenery.

5. Hard at Work

“8 Out of 10,” Drake

The beat—and the way Drake delivers his message—never fails to motivate me.

A version of this article appeared in the September 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

