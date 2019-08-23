A side table made out of recycled jeans and other products Fast Company is loving this month

Berlin-based designer Sophie Rowley, who began experimenting with recycled materials as a master’s student at Central Saint Martins, in London, creates the marblelike surfaces of her Bahia Slate Tables from used denim, collected from recycling centers in Germany. She dips the fabric in bioresin (a plastic made from organic compounds) and dries it into a mold to make a sturdy three-dimensional shape. The final table feels more like fabric than plastic. “The exposed surface is jeans, so it has a soft and warm sensation,” says Rowley. (Prices starting at $700, sophierowley.com)

Casamigos Reposado

“I love the taste of this tequila. I look forward to my Friday night Casamigos on the rocks—and my kids look forward to my extra-entertaining bedtime stories. It’s a parenting win-win.” —Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine (starting at $25.99, casamigostequila.com)

Memory Foam Pillow

“This pillow is customizable; you can add or remove filling depending on your preference. It’s the best of both worlds: the support of memory foam and the comfort of down.” —Darren Eales, president, Atlanta United ($64.99, coophomegoods.com)

Uniqlo Down Jacket

“I’m always afraid of being cold. Uniqlo’s light down jackets take up virtually no space, so I always have one with me.” —Carine Roitfeld, founder, Carine Roitfeld Parfums, CR Fashion Book, and CR Studio (starting at $69.99, uniqlo.com)

A version of this article appeared in the September 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.