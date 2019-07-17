Imagine loving Tupac so much you get fired for it, like this 66-year-old man

Who: Now-former Iowa Department of Human Services director, and unofficial guy who rules, 66-year-old Jerry Foxhoven.

Why we care: Almost 22 years ago, rapper and burgeoning movie star Tupac Shakur was gunned down at the height of his popularity. To this day he lives on in our hearts, though—specifically, the heart of Jerry Foxhoven.

Although he looks more like a Loggins and Messina stan, this state official has now earned the distinction of losing his job for loving Tupac too aggressively. As the Associated Press notes, here are some of the ways Foxhoven’s California love permeated the workplace to an uncomfortable degree.

He regularly held “Tupac Fridays” in his office.

Was known to passionately school others on 2pac vs Tupac stylization.

Rather than just accept whatever office treats were coming his way for his 65th birthday, he handed out Tupac-themed cookies.

He bonded with other coworkers by quoting Tupac lyrics and used them in his email signature.

Speaking of emails, he sent enough of them containing Tupac references to fill an entire 350-page document.

The final straw apparently arrived in the form of Foxhoven cc-ing all 4,300 employees at the Department of Human Services on an email encouraging everyone to celebrate properly what would have been Tupac’s 49th birthday. Even the governor had to get involved at that point. Dang. Best of luck to Foxhoven on the road ahead. It’s just him against the world now.