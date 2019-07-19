Men must take an active role in closing the gender gap in corporate leadership

This presents a daunting challenge for all of us who care about closing the gender gap in corporate leadership. Because the truth is women cannot advance themselves alone. Since men still hold the majority of leadership positions, they are positioned to groom the next generation of leaders. There are simply not enough women in senior leadership today to advocate for all the female talent in the pipeline behind them. As a result, men must be part of the solution.

The question then becomes how companies can overcome this gender dynamic. At PwC we tackle this challenge directly through a two-day program for potential female partner candidates and their sponsors, called Breakthrough Leadership. This course is a dedicated module about gender within a broader, three-year curriculum for all partner candidates. And while all the protégés are women, the sponsors are a mix of male and female partners.

Each partner candidate is assigned a formal sponsor who is responsible for helping them navigate the admissions process. My sponsor, Marvin Nagler, was a senior partner within PwC’s New York tax practice and one of the people who interviewed me when I joined the firm, right out of college. We were invited to Breakthrough Leadership in 2013, and one of the first things I noticed was that it was mandatory we attend together. This was critical because the curriculum focused on how the two of us were going to work together to advance my candidacy. For this women’s leadership program to succeed we needed men in the room.

Here are some of the lessons we learned:

Sponsorship is different from mentorship

Mentors offer career advice and emotional support and can come from any level in an organization. In contrast, sponsors provide career opportunities, so they need to be senior leaders with influence. While both types of advocacy are valuable, sponsors play a more central role when it comes to advancement. Research shows that men are more likely to have informal sponsors than their female peers. That’s why Breakthrough Leadership featured multiple discussions of how sponsors could help women candidates stand out in a crowded, competitive field.

In my case, Marvin focused on helping increase my visibility within our tax practice. He suggested that I write an article to demonstrate thought leadership and establish myself as an expert. It was a great idea, but it was difficult because of my client engagements. That is where Marvin, as my sponsor, was able to intervene and help adjust my client load. This allowed me time to research, write, and publish a white paper about the taxation of cryptocurrency.