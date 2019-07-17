Late-night TV exhumes the racist bones in Trump’s body

This may come as a shock, but the president of the United States is racist. He doesn’t “dabble in the dark arts of racism when it suits him,” or any other equivocating euphemism. He is a racist man who institutes racist policies and frequently says racist things, racistly. It shouldn’t be controversial to say so either.

He was racist when he launched his political career by insisting President Obama was secretly from Kenya, and he was racist last week when he essentially told four nonwhite congresswomen to go back to Africa. His racism helped him get elected, and he is clearly hoping it will help him hold onto his office despite unprecedented unpopularity. (Not once in 2.5 years has he polled above 50% favorability.)

Just don’t tell him or any of his supporters that.

According to the president himself, Trump is not racist. He even let the world know as much on Tuesday by employing the most weirdly enduring cliché on the matter: the old “I don’t have a racist bone in my body” chestnut. As if bones had sociological opinions! Regardless of his skeletal makeup, Trump’s powerfully racist brain refuses to let him admit the truth: that he just did a racism so textbook obvious it would take a freak-show contortionist to convincingly call it anything else. His supporters won’t admit what it is. They just know they like what he did very much and sure hope he continues doing it.

Plenty of other people, however, can plainly see the parts of the president that aren’t bones being transparently racist, and several of them are talk-show hosts.

Nothing brings late-night together like the president’s racism, whether it’s that time he called non-majority-white regions “shithole countries” or that time he said that the protesters at Charlottesville were equally as bad as the tiki-torch Nazis marching in his name.

Here’s how all the late-night talk shows—except Jimmy Fallon, naturally—responded to Trump’s racist attacks on congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, and his subsequent insistence that the attacks were not, in fact, racist.