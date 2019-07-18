H&M, Gap, and Tommy Hilfiger are pledging to clean up toxic denim

I’m sorry to say that if you care about the planet, you’re going to have to stop wearing jeans with cool metal studs, grommets, and rivets. All those fancy trims—like lace, embroidery, and patches—need to go. And no more distressed jeans made by stone washing or sandblasting.

This week, a collective of big brands, including H&M, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Lee, and Reformation, have all signed on to a new project called The Jeans Redesign, which is intended to reduce the carbon footprint of denim production. It’s the latest initiative from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (an organization committed to creating a more circular economy), where denim goods are recycled and reused, rather than tossed in a landfill. Companies that opt in to this project promise to abide by standards that will make recycling easier.

Jeans are perhaps the most ubiquitous garments on the planet, aside from T-shirts. Two billion pairs are sold globally every year, and this is expected to grow by 4.9% over the next five years. Right now, the vast majority of all clothes—including jeans—end up in landfills at the end of their life cycle, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. And thanks to the skinny-jean trend, most jeans have plastic-based spandex or elastane in them that will not decompose.

But there is plenty of technology available to recycle denim, says Francois Souchet, the fashion industry lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Some brands—including Madewell—have started accepting old jeans, which are sent through a mechanical recycling factory, which shreds them so they can be used for other purposes, like insulation in homes. Chemical plants have ways to break down jeans and recreate the polymers to make new materials. It is also possible to unravel yarns in such a way that the threads stay intact (though it’s hard to do, since unraveling typically breaks the threads), and this allows mills to turn them back into fabrics. But just because the technology exists doesn’t mean that it is widely used. Currently, the Foundation believes that less than 1% of the material used to produce clothing is being recycled into new clothing.

Part of the problem is that there are no standards for how brands and factories make jeans. So recycling companies often struggle to handle the complex array of studded, sandblasted, and embroidered jeans that arrive at their doorstep. Little things, from the chemicals used to make a distressed look to the grommets used to add a design element, make the jeans much harder to recycle. Compare this to plastic manufacturers, who are required by law to label products so that the consumer knows whether it can be recycled or not. The Jeans Redesign project is trying to eliminate many of the hurdles that make the recycling process harder for recycling companies.

In February, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation brought together a group of 40 industry experts, including textile recyclers, apparel manufacturers, and fashion designers, to talk about what is preventing more jeans from being recycled. Together, they drafted guidelines to show brands how to redesign jeans to make them more recyclable.

Part of this involves making 98% of the entire pair of jeans, by weight, from cellulose-based fibers, like cotton, hemp, lyocell, or viscose. This means that brands cannot use more than 2% of plastic-based fibers, like elastane. And the guidelines ask brands to reduce their use of metal rivets and other hard-to-remove decorations. Zippers are fine, but they should be easy to cut out.