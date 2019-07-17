Hot dog! You can rent the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb

You may be tempted to sleep through National Hot Dog Day this year, because, you know, *gestures broadly at the universe.* Oscar Mayer has different plans, though. To make sure you really, ahem, relish this year’s holiday (which is today), the company is throwing open the doors of the Wienermobile for the first time ever and letting fans book an overnight stay in the famous mobile hot dog through Airbnb.

Has Oscar Mayer fallen on hard times? Did it put the Wienermobile up for rent on Airbnb to earn a little extra cash in the gig economy? Or did it finally hear our (my) pleas to be able to step foot inside the legendary hot dog mobile?

Either way, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is for rent. But because it has places to go and children to terrify with its girth, it is only available on Airbnb for a few short days. Specifically, starting Wednesday, July 24, big wiener fans can book one-night stays on August 1, 2, or 3, which is pretty convenient timing if you happen to be going to Lollapalooza, which is taking place in Chicago that weekend.

While the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is fun for the whole family to giggle at, it can only sleep two at a time, so pick your favorite child or Tinder date before booking your reservation at the giant hot dog. Check out the full listing of your weird hot-dog-loving dreams on Airbnb, and if you can’t get a reservation, you can still sleep in a giant potato.