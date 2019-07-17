How thinking like a business owner and marketer helps you build a successful career

The days of holding the same job for 30-plus years are virtually over. Today, a millennial can go through as many as four jobs in their first decade out of college.

With so many people changing employers and going after the next best thing, you need to start thinking three moves ahead. That means that as an employee, you need to shift your mindset to being a business owner. Think of your products as your skills, your experience, and the value that you can add to a company.

Why it’s essential to market yourself

Today, a company is more than its CEO. Not so long ago, the concept of “personal brand” was only really applicable to celebrities, politicians, and public-facing CEOS and entrepreneurs. But today, nonexecutive employees are in a better position than ever to contribute to their company’s brand. You have the power to drive your own publicity and market yourself to potential employers even when you’re not looking for a job. As an employee, you need to work on creating a paper trail for your next employer to reference. In a way, your digital footprint is your new résumé.

In a steadily changing workforce, it’s never been more important to promote yourself as much as possible. You never know what opportunities will come up, or what new jobs will appear that requires your experience and skillets. Here are some pointers on what steps to take.

1. Treat yourself like an independent contractor

Just because you are an employee, your current employer doesn’t need to take the entire spotlight. Of course, you need to stay respectful of disclosure rules and social media etiquettes that your company might have. Bad publicity will backfire on you, but there are ways to voice personal thoughts and expertise without breaking any disclosure rules at your company. For example, if you’re excited about a design technique or a new piece of software that’s free to the public, you can talk about it. Use your thoughts and your expertise in your work experience to talk about successes and projects that you’re passionate about.

Recruiters reach out all the time to find new talent. When you promote yourself by pushing out content, you start working for yourself and your brand. That digital footprint could land you your next job.

2. Think like your own publicist

The internet, for all its flaws and issues, provides you the platform to promote your work. So don’t be afraid to publish that piece on LinkedIn or Medium. Start a blog/vlog page where you can house all your content and turn your written articles into short, entertaining clips. Use free software platforms to edit (and brand) your content. When you do this, you create a paper trail that opens the door to more opportunities, and you’re making it easier for recruiters to find you.