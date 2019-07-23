The psychology behind why people will eat anything at work

Anyone who has spent time working in an office has seen how quickly a box of doughnuts gets demolished. But it’s not just genuinely tasty snacks that get gobbled up. Those three cinnamon raisin bagel quarters left over after the board meeting? Gone in seconds. Picked over Halloween candy someone’s kid didn’t want? Eaten in record time.

Reporters Lizzy Acker and Kale Williams of The Oregonian recently saw how far this trend can go, after they made a video where they tried doughnuts topped with peanut butter frosting, sriracha, and pickles made by Voodoo Doughnut in honor of the Portland Pickles baseball team. Then they offered the leftovers to their coworkers . . . who ate them.

So what is it about food at the office that entices us to betray our palettes? Why do fully grown adults—who theoretically could purchase any item of food that’s brought into their offices whenever they want—scramble to eat any snack that is introduced? We asked some experts to weigh in:

It’s free

Dr. Susan Albers-Bowling, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic and author of six books on mindful eating, says one of the big reasons is that it’s free. “We are motivated to try things that are free because it’s low risk,” she says. “We also feel like we’re getting a deal.”

The cost of obtaining a food could be a deterrent for unhealthy behavior, says Luke Ayers, PhD, assistant psychology professor at Widener University. “People may be less likely to spend money on a knowingly unhealthy snack,” he says. “The food being free might just remove that obstacle.”

It’s mindless

The office is also a ripe place for encouraging mindless eating, particularly in the afternoon. “We hit an afternoon slump, and a lot of us go looking for food,” says Albers-Bowling. “If it’s available, we are creatures of convenience. If it’s easy and it’s there, we go for it.”

Watching our peers eat can also trigger mindless eating. “Seeing others eating something has a contagious affect,” says Albers-Bowling.