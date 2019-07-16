Instacart drivers worry that new policy hiding some customer addresses may put them at risk

Grocery delivery service Instacart is in the hot seat again for how it works with its drivers, known as “shoppers.” On the heels of a Bloomberg article about shoppers claiming they are pressured to take nonlucrative assignments, some workers alerted Fast Company to a new controversy: losing the ability to preview the address of a delivery before accepting the assignment (known as a “batch”).

“It’s a major safety issue. We want to know where [we] are delivering, and many dangerous encounters are prevented by this,” wrote Instacart shopper Sandra Wiggins in an email. She attached to her message several screenshots of conversations between worried shoppers and Instacart support staff confirming that the company is hiding addresses. Some Instacart support staffers are misinformed about the issue, calling it a “test,” “a temporary pilot,” or an “app issue” in their communications with drivers—when in fact it is a policy change.

Shoppers are especially frustrated because they assumed the issue had been resolved last year. In May 2018, Instacart reversed an app update that had begun hiding addresses, telling BuzzFeed News that it was caused by “a software bug.”

This time, it’s definitely deliberate, but only for a subset of assignments, called “on-demand batches,” in which addresses would be revealed to a broad swath of shoppers who can jump on the assignment.

“Why would you go through this all again? This was a mess the first time you tried it. It is 100% wrong,” one shopper wrote to a support rep.

“The real reason Instacart doesn’t want us to see the addresses is they know experienced shoppers will refuse batches to customers who live in high-crime areas, have a history of harassment or violence, and who are poor tippers,” Wiggins told Fast Company. (Tips often make up a sizable portion of compensation, on top of Instacart’s guaranteed minimum payments.)

Drivers’ fears are more than theoretical. “I had a man expose himself,” one shopper recounted to BuzzFeed in 2018. She went on to say that Instacart had not followed through on its promise to file a police report and ban the customer from the system and that a fellow shopper had been sent to the same address, meeting the customer in his underwear.