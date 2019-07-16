Our favorite Twitter reactions from this year’s Emmy nominees

When someone wins an Emmy, several very expensive cameras are always standing by to capture every facet of their instant reaction.
When someone is nominated for an Emmy, however, only the people in the nominee’s immediate vicinity are privy to that initial reaction. The rest of us have to wait until the winner carefully (or spontaneously) decides on just the right tweet, or entertainment reporters reach out for commentary—whichever comes first.
There are an infinite number of ways for writers and performers—or the social media managers behind the shows they work on—to react online to getting nominated for an Emmy. In the wake of today’s nominations announcement, here are Fast Company’s favorites:
Pure celebration
Everybody who earns a nomination is ostensibly excited about it, but these folks radiated their excitement most infectiously.
???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/CQfxmQSlzy
— natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 16, 2019
6 Emmy Nominations pic.twitter.com/lcmRL30uFo
— Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 16, 2019
So proud of team cockroach. ❤️????????????????????❤️????????????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/BXobvrlUyA
— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 16, 2019
BILLY ON THE STREET just got its 4th Emmy nomination!!! This time for Best Short Form Variety Series. So proud!!! WHAT A WEEK!!!! pic.twitter.com/hItoCd8SYZ
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 16, 2019
Classy understatement
This method is either reserved for when your show earns its first nominations after being on the air for five incredible seasons (Schitt’s Creek), when your show is the kind of important, consequential work where outright celebration might seem inappropriate (Surviving R. Kelly), or when you have just have that kind of personality (Hannah Gadsby).
oh wow okay
— Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) July 16, 2019
Got an Emmy nomination today, yay.
— dream hampton (@dreamhampton) July 16, 2019
Nominated for an Emmy! Well I’m pretty chuffed. Hard to know what the boys make of it. I reckon they want Emmy to mean ‘food’ or ‘park’. Time will tell. pic.twitter.com/RkoRG5u96G
— Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) July 16, 2019
Emotional and earnest
Joey King’s tearful reaction is nearly as satisfying as Ava Duvernay’s resurfacing of the tweet that inspired her to tackle the Central Park 5 with When They See Us, which is nominated for 16 Emmys.
I cannot believe this is happening. I’ve just been Nominated for an Emmy for my work in The Act. There’s so many people to thank for this moment and getting to talk to my mom and Patricia immediately after it was announced was so special. I’m in shock pic.twitter.com/7pDSu3lmD0
— Joey King (@JoeyKing) July 16, 2019
All of the tea, all of the tears, and all of the moments Pray Tell touched our hearts. Congrats to @theebillyporter. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/3LfoYhJRwS
— PoseFX (@PoseOnFX) July 16, 2019
It all started here. Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers. #WhenTheySeeUs https://t.co/dkh1EYy1fA
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 16, 2019
True to the spirit of the show
Finally, there are the tweets that revel in their show’s distinctive styles, whether it’s PEN15’s adolescent awkwardness, Fleabag’s evocative fourth wall-breaking shots, the entitled nature of BoJack Horseman’s title character, or Megan Amram’s truly inspiring manic desire to win an Emmy.
Oh em gee. #Pen15Show is nominated for a friggin Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series! #huluFYC #Emmys #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/8uA44u1tsz
— PEN15show (@pen15show) July 16, 2019
We're all proud of you, #Fleabag. Congratulations to our cast and crew on their #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series! pic.twitter.com/1XLKa2Zoyq
— Fleabag (@fleabag) July 16, 2019
youd think @netflix would pay me more considering all the awards ive won for them but youd be wrogn https://t.co/w1C8XfZdOF
— BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) July 16, 2019
CONGRATULATIONS TO #ANEMMYFORMEGAN FOR TWO 2019 EMMY NOMINATIONS INCLUDING BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY SERIES AND @pattonoswalt BUT BEING SNUBBED FOR BEST ACTRESS IS A SLIGHT I WILL NEVER, EVER FORGIVE pic.twitter.com/ThHd2AP4op
— Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 16, 2019