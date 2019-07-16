Our favorite Twitter reactions from this year’s Emmy nominees

When someone wins an Emmy, several very expensive cameras are always standing by to capture every facet of their instant reaction.

When someone is nominated for an Emmy, however, only the people in the nominee’s immediate vicinity are privy to that initial reaction. The rest of us have to wait until the winner carefully (or spontaneously) decides on just the right tweet, or entertainment reporters reach out for commentary—whichever comes first.

There are an infinite number of ways for writers and performers—or the social media managers behind the shows they work on—to react online to getting nominated for an Emmy. In the wake of today’s nominations announcement, here are Fast Company’s favorites:

Pure celebration

Everybody who earns a nomination is ostensibly excited about it, but these folks radiated their excitement most infectiously.

6 Emmy Nominations pic.twitter.com/lcmRL30uFo — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 16, 2019