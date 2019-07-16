advertisement
  • 2:45 pm

Our favorite Twitter reactions from this year’s Emmy nominees

This year’s Emmy nominations have just been announced, and the nominees had many different ways of reacting to the news online.

[Photos: The Act: Brownie Harris/Hulu; When They See Us: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix; PEN15: Alex Lombardi/Hulu]
By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

When someone wins an Emmy, several very expensive cameras are always standing by to capture every facet of their instant reaction.

When someone is nominated for an Emmy, however, only the people in the nominee’s immediate vicinity are privy to that initial reaction. The rest of us have to wait until the winner carefully (or spontaneously) decides on just the right tweet, or entertainment reporters reach out for commentary—whichever comes first.

There are an infinite number of ways for writers and performers—or the social media managers behind the shows they work on—to react online to getting nominated for an Emmy. In the wake of today’s nominations announcement, here are Fast Company’s favorites:

Pure celebration

Everybody who earns a nomination is ostensibly excited about it, but these folks radiated their excitement most infectiously.

Classy understatement

This method is either reserved for when your show earns its first nominations after being on the air for five incredible seasons (Schitt’s Creek), when your show is the kind of important, consequential work where outright celebration might seem inappropriate (Surviving R. Kelly), or when you have just have that kind of personality (Hannah Gadsby).

Emotional and earnest

Joey King’s tearful reaction is nearly as satisfying as Ava Duvernay’s resurfacing of the tweet that inspired her to tackle the Central Park 5 with When They See Us, which is nominated for 16 Emmys.

True to the spirit of the show

Finally, there are the tweets that revel in their show’s distinctive styles, whether it’s PEN15’s adolescent awkwardness, Fleabag’s evocative fourth wall-breaking shots, the entitled nature of BoJack Horseman’s title character, or Megan Amram’s truly inspiring manic desire to win an Emmy.

