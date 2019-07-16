Senators tee off on Facebook cryptocurrency chief in banking hearing

Facebook’s David Marcus, the man leading the development of Facebook’s new cryptocurrency wallet, Calibra, got some rough treatment in front of the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning. Numerous lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expressed deep reservations about entrusting a major financial platform to the social network, which by its own admission has a poor record on user privacy.

“Look at Facebook’s record,” said the committee’s ranking Democrat, Sherrod Brown of Ohio. “We’d be crazy to give them a chance to let them experiment, to use powerful tools they don’t even understand like monetary policy to jeopardize hard-working Americans’ ability to provide for their families.”

Brown also charged that Facebook has “concentrated our focus on the most divisive content,” has harmed journalism, and “abetted” a genocide in Myanmar.

What’s in your wallet?

Several lawmakers, starting with committee chairman Mike Crapo (a Republican from Idaho), wanted to know exactly how Facebook would benefit from the cryptocurrency platform and what data it would harvest from transactions. Marcus explained that the Calibra cryptocurrency wallet will compete with other cryptocurrency wallets that operate on top of the Libra network. (The Libra network will be set up as an association, with Facebook just one of many investors, Marcus said.)

“No transaction data or account data will actually be shared with Facebook,” Marcus said. “The way we’ve built this is the separate social data and financial data because one thing we’ve heard loud and clear from people is that they don’t want those two types of data streams connected.”

Brown later asked Marcus whether people should trust Facebook with their hard-earned money. Marcus answered: “Senator, you’ve heard it from Mark [CEO Zuckerberg], and you’ll hear it from me: Trust is primordial, and we’ve made mistakes in the past, and we have been working and we are continuing to work really hard to get better.”

Brown was thrown by the use of the word “primordial,” which, according to Merriam-Webster, means “existing in or persisting from the beginning (as of a solar system or universe).”