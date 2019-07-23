The ambitious plan to publicly track every new garment we buy

Natasha Franck, founder and CEO of fashion technology company EON, believes we will one day be able to throw our old shirts in the recycling bin along with our plastic bottles and glass jars. At the recycling center, those textiles will be sent to a machine where they will be pulped and turned into brand-new fibers. Eventually, when this system is perfected, we won’t need to use any more carbon-intensive petroleum to make polyester dresses or water-intensive cotton to make jeans. We could turn all the old, tossed-out garments that already exist on the planet into brand-new clothes in an entirely circular system. “We would be able to decouple resource consumption from economic growth,” says Franck.

Many fashion executives believe this kind of circularity is a long way off. Right now, less than 1% of materials within the $1.9 trillion global fashion industry are recycled, largely because fabrics are much more complex than the other items we recycled, like plastic or paper. Most clothes today contain blends of organic and synthetic materials. It can be hard to figure out what fibers are in a garment (since there are no requirements that brands accurately report this), and it is even harder to separate these fibers and turn them into new fabrics.

In spite of all of these hurdles, Franck believes her vision could be achieved in the very near future. The first step is to create a system that will allow us to trace the origins of each one of the more than 100 billion garments churned out by the fashion industry each year. It’s a rather detailed and laborious task, but Franck—and other big players in the fashion and technology sectors—think it’s the key to accelerating fashion’s transformation into a circular industry.

This week, EON is launching an ambitious new project called the Connect Fashion Global Initiative, which will allow fashion brands to share very detailed information about the products they make with anyone else throughout the fashion supply chain. Their standard, called the CircularID, aims to do everything from help recycling companies understand what a fabric is made of, to allow brands to refurbish old garments and secondhand marketplaces authenticate luxury goods. A slew of large companies have already signed on to the initiative, including H&M Group, Target, Microsoft, The Renewal Workshop, For Days, and the NYC Economic Development Corporation, among others, which are helping to fund the launch of the platform.

How would CircularID help attain these goals in practice? Brands would incorporate a microscopic chip into every product that they create, weaving it into the fabric itself. Each company would have the freedom to chose what kind of chip technology they’d use—some luxury brands have already started inconspicuously incorporating microchips into their products to help customers identify real goods from fake ones, and larger versions of these tags have been used for a long time in the retail industry to manage inventory—and how it would embedded into garments. In fact, Franck designed the standard to integrate with existing codes, tags, and labeling systems used by brands (like RFID, QR Codes, and NFC). “We cut these tags off after the customer buys them,” Franck says. “Now, the only difference is we’re asking the fashion brand to embed that information into the physical product itself.”

Thanks to the fact that this technology is already becoming common across the industry, brands, manufacturers, and retailers already have the scanners necessary to read the CircularID tags. Theoretically, even consumers could scan their own garments to access this information if they had access to a scanner. In the future, it might be possible to scan a shirt using your smartphone to learn about where it was made.

It will likely take several years for brands to start rolling out CircularID-embedded products, but connecting every garment will ultimately generate valuable information about the origins and and composition of our clothing. All of that data will be stored in a massive database, which will go live in November of 2019. This protocol will be open and a public standard for the industry that all brands and retailers can adopt. (However, specific product data that is put into the system may not always be public: Brands can choose to keep some data private, if necessary.)