This $26 million penthouse is the Goop of luxury real estate

If you have $26 million to drop on a penthouse in Greenwich Village these days, you don’t just want to settle on glorious views of the World Trade Center, a private rooftop, or floating staircases. No, it’s 2019, and we live in the Goop era. So if you’re rich, you want your expensive home to be chock-full of “wellness” amenities.

Case in point: this 7,693-square-foot triplex penthouse. The publicist representing Interior Marketing Group (IMG), the firm that designed the apartment’s interiors, refers to this apartment as “the healthiest condo in NYC” and says it has attracted the interest of Leonardo Dicaprio and the Kardashians.

IMG outfitted all the high-touch areas of the penthouse (like the bannister on the staircase) in an antimicrobial coating, so you don’t have to deal with such plebeian concerns as germs. All seven of the bathrooms are equipped with vitamin C-filtered showers, which supposedly stops hair loss, fights dandruff, and prevents graying, (at least according to brands that sell them). The lighting system can be individually programmed to your own personal circadian rhythms for optimal sleep. The 2,300-square-foot rooftop “oasis” is equipped with a 13-foot-long solarium. And let us not forget the juicing station in the kitchen.

Wellness is a $4.2 trillion industry, which my colleague Rina Raphael has tracked in great detail. That it would make its way into luxury real estate—a business that has always been quick to embrace the latest, greatest amenities—is no surprise. The problem, of course, is that many of the products sold in the name of wellness aren’t actually based on science, as demonstrated by the constant controversy surrounding Goop’s claims. That’s fine when you’re buying some essential oils, perhaps less so when you’re plunking down $26 million for a condo. Then again, why not have a vitamin C shower? At best, it will stop your hair from aging. At worst, you’re just pouring a little money down the drain.