How do I hire a leader who is part queen bee, part worker bee?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. How do you bring on experienced talent who also are willing to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty?

—Founder of an early-stage, venture-backed startup

Dear Founder,

I think it makes the most sense to look at this as a bigger picture of what’s going on at your company and tackle it as a math problem. Let’s say you have 10 people in your company and you hope to have 100 people in two years. That means you are going to have to make hiring a priority and you are going to have to get creative in how you recruit and onboard your talent.

Also, you can’t overlook the people you already have on the team. Throughout my career I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the results I’ve gotten by promoting from within. You have to assess how equipped the 10 people on your team are to deal with the upcoming changes. Are they able to scale? Can you recruit junior talent and put them underneath your current stars? Are they ready to manage? Or do you have to insert talent with more experience and have them lead some of the people you already have in place? I ask these questions because in order to scale you will likely have to do some combination of both.

You will find that some of the people you have can scale way beyond what you imagined. You will also find that not everyone has the aptitude or the willingness to evolve as your company grows. Curiously, oftentimes, people want things to stay the same way, the old way, and they resist change. But in a startup, change is the only constant.