Work at one of these 10 companies if you want a job you actually like

Are you ready to play another round of guess the top-rated workplaces?

You won’t need to do much heavy lifting, because Indeed identified the ones to work for in 2019 by analyzing 100 million employee reviews on its platform that were also featured on this year’s Fortune 500 list. Among the top 10 are:

Adobe Facebook Southwest Airlines Live Nation Intuit Costco Wholesale Delta eBay Microsoft Johnson & Johnson

Indeed says these companies got high marks from employees because they each provide an enjoyable work environment—”whether that environment is fun, supportive, true to its company values or all of the above.”

At Adobe, for example, reviewers praised leadership for guiding the company through its massive transformation and gave kudos to the 30-year-old organization for continuing to reinvent itself. This is the first year Adobe made the list, as well as clinching the number one spot.

At Facebook, employees touted the importance of working on world-changing technology and the level of communication around expectations. Other companies like Live Nation scored points for providing training and educational opportunities for advancement, as well as cultivating a culture where it’s okay to ask questions and make mistakes.

You can see the full list here.