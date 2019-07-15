Halo Top wants you to eat your sorrows away in an ice cream–themed ski lodge

If you have ever dreamed of eating your feelings in an ice cream–themed hotel room, now is your chance.

Halo Top is opening a Halo Top Ski Lodge—or, more accurately, a Halo Top Ski Lodge room—that’s perfect for burying your emotions under a mountain of Halo Top ice cream. While Halo Top is headquartered in Los Angeles, guests who want to check out and check in to their ice cream–themed hotel room will have to trek all the way to New Zealand to the QT Queenstown, a resort on the shores of New Zealand’s Lake Wakatipu. The suite comes with an Instagram-worthy interior and an ice cream–themed bathtub perfect for melting your cold, cold heart.

When you stay in the ice cream room, according to Travel News Daily, you also get complimentary breakfast at the hotel’s main restaurant, as well as access to an “Over the Top” ice cream menu, including ice cream nachos, milkshakes, sundaes, and more. Plus, the room comes stocked with a Halo Top freezer filled to the brim with Halo Top’s signature flavors, Halo Top– and QT-branded ski apparel, and a complimentary Halo Top tote bag, which guests can load with as many tubs of ice cream as they want on their way out, along with the (possibly ice cream–themed) bathroom amenities shoved into your bag.

Unfortunately, the Halo Top Ski Lodge suite is only available for booking from July 22 through August 4, 2019, and is booked solid with ice cream lovers eager to soak in the ambiance. If you can’t score a room, just eat your own Halo Top ice cream while sitting in a bathtub filled with tears.