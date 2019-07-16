Here’s how we can make sure that every child has the opportunity to go to the moon

On July 20, 1969, the world watched in wonder as Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon. It was the result of years of work and ingenuity on the part of scientists, engineers, computer programmers, mathematicians, and astronauts. In photographs taken at NASA’s Mission Control Center on that historic day, you see people cheering, American flags waving.

But you won’t see diversity. Where are the women? Where are the people of color? Where are the “hidden figures”? If you look at the pictures, you’d think that only one race and one gender orchestrated the moon landing, but that’s not true. The movie Hidden Figures showed the world what many people already knew: talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t.

Diversity in STEM starts in the classroom

We now know that women and people of color made significant contributions to the Apollo 11 mission. Margaret Hamilton, the lead flight software designer, led the team that wrote the code for the Apollo command module computer—and, in the process, invented many of the core ideas of modern computing. Katherine Johnson, a NASA “computer” (mathematician) and one of the hidden figures made famous by the book and film, helped calculate the trajectory for the Apollo 11 mission. But it’s only recently that these women have gotten the credit and public recognition they deserve.

As a society, we can do better. Fifty years have passed since Neil Armstrong took “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” and only 26% of U.S. workers in the fields of math and computer sciences are women, according to a 2018 National Science Board report. A 2017 National Science Foundation report indicates that just 12% of employed scientists and engineers in the U.S. are women of color. This data suggests that if we were to take photos today in NASA’s Mission Control Center, they won’t look much different from what we saw in 1969.

To change the demographics of the STEM workforce, we need to change the demographics of the STEM classroom. We’re not recognizing (and supporting) many “hidden figures” with STEM talent. I saw this firsthand when I was tutoring low-income kids in Harlem years ago. My students in Harlem were every bit as intelligent, curious, and capable as kids at top-tier schools. However, they didn’t have access to the tools and resources that their more privileged counterparts had been leveraging their entire lives.

Our shared future depends on ensuring every child—regardless of their gender, race, or ZIP code—receives a quality education to enable them to tackle some of the world’s most significant challenges. Many of these issues disproportionately impact communities of color, and the solutions rely on STEM. If we don’t have women and minorities weighing in on issues like toxic chemical dumps and climate change (to name a few), we’ll probably see those in power make decisions that fail to consider diverse perspectives.

Why mathematical education is important

To expand the opportunities in STEM, we need to start with improving mathematical education. We don’t know what the next moonshot will be, but we do know that math will be involved. Frankly, math is essential to every profession, yet many students struggle more in math than in any other subject. And this has very little to do with their abilities; it’s more about the way we teach math.