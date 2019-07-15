Marriott loyalty points can now help aspiring thought leaders with their TED Talks

Most would-be disruptors, up-and-coming thought leaders, and budding titans of industry have dreamed of speaking on the TED stage. Well, while they’re out making a name for themselves, perhaps they should also collect some Marriott Bonvoy loyalty points.

Marriott Bonvoy, which is in fact the name of Marriott’s loyalty program and not yet another hotel chain in the ever-expanding group, is offering its members a chance to take a “Speaking Masterclass” at TED HQ.

Specifically, members will take part in “The Art of Storytelling Marriott Bonvoy Moment,” a one-day interactive experience taught by Briar Goldberg, TED’s director of speaker coaching, using the same proprietary training program used to help hone some of the most memorable TED speeches. That presumably includes tips and tricks for effective communication, like how to use dated buzzwords, converse in industry speak that is perfectly timed to overly rehearsed hand gestures, fill 25 minutes while saying nothing, and walk the stage while speaking in a faux-empowered voice.

The experience is being offered to only 20 or so Marriott Bonvoy members and is only available to those willing to bid with their points via the company’s points-based auction site. Currently, the bidding is at 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, undoubtedly earned by some devout road warrior who traded his Dallas condo for a Bonvoy credit card because he was never at home anyway. The opportunity to learn how to speak like a pro is available now through August 9 and naturally includes two nights at a Marriott near TED HQ.

If you don’t have enough Marriott Bonvoy points (that’s what you get for being a Hyatt loyalist) you can simply watch Brené Brown, David Blaine, and Mary Roach deliver their TED Talks while reading this article on how to deliver a mind-blowing TED Talk—or just start saving up for the next time Marriott makes this offer.