The seriously scary problem with the black plastic all around us

Apologies to your favorite delivery joint, but you should never eat a meal from one of those black plastic food containers again—because, as researchers recently revealed, black plastic can contain all kinds of harmful chemicals .

Last year, researchers at University of Plymouth published a study in Environment International reporting on the toxic material’s life cycle—the first time that much of the public had ever heard about the dangers of black plastic. The problem stems from the technology used in recycling centers. These systems have trouble seeing and sorting black plastics out from other plastics, which means a majority of black plastic that arrives at recycling centers actually goes into the trash instead of being turned into new products. As a result, it seems that manufacturers who need old black plastic to produce new black plastic products are turning to other sources to get it—specifically, old consumer electronics, or e-waste. The problem with reusing that plastic is that it’s often filled with lead and flame-retardant chemicals like bromine—the sort of stuff that is never meant to go on your skin or in your mouth. Ultimately, the plastic used in old electronics ends up mixed with old food-grade plastic. And suddenly, there are poisonous additives that exceed legal limits in our jewelry, coffee stirrers, Christmas decor, and garden hoses. Ongoing bromine exposure can give you systematic poisoning to the brain and kidneys. Lead can permanently hinder physical and mental development.

“Basically black plastic is both a beautiful thing and an ugly thing,” says Alvin Orbaek White, a researcher at the Energy Safety Research Institute at Swansea University. “It’s beautiful that all plastic can become black plastic. It gives a pathway for plastic to be recycled. But it can’t be recycled after. It’s already gone to the end of the food chain. [And] the fact that it’s black hides all sorts of other stuff in there.”

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

White is part of a team of researchers developing a better way to re-use old black plastics—which represent as much as 15% of all plastic waste—than putting it back into contact with consumers.

“We need to start looking at this material as a commodity,” he says. “It inherently lasts so long; that’s the problem with it. [But] that’s only because it’s so stable! So let’s take that stability to be a sign of its ability to be continuously used.”

In the June issue of the Journal of Carbon Research, they describe how they discovered a way to turn black plastic waste into fully functional electrical wiring. Their new technique involves transforming the carbon in the plastic into carbon nanotubes, which are mini cylinders constructed from single-atom-thick carbon shells. They’re capable of all sorts of wondrous feats, like conducting electricity. Using similar techniques, he believes the method could also create carbon fiber, or graphene—the sorts of materials prized in places like the aerospace industry for their high strength and low weight.

The process begins with liquifying the plastic in a solvent. Then it’s placed into a 750-degree furnace with a form of iron (in the future, this iron could literally be provided in the form of rust, he says, since it’s so cheap and widespread) that serves as a catalyst for the reaction. In these conditions, the plastic grows into carbon nanotubes, capable of transporting electricity. It’s not the first time plastic has been turned into nanotubes, but the practical ease and flexibility of this process is the paper’s major discovery. White’s team proved it could conduct electricity by simply taking some of the wiring it created out of plastic and hooking it up to a light—which turned on.