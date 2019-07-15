The best Amazon Prime Day alternative sales from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and eBay

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has officially kicked off and Amazon is putting so much effort into this year’s sale it’s actually running for two days, until tomorrow, July 16. But just because America’s largest e-retailer is hogging most of the spotlight this week, that doesn’t mean the country’s other retailers are sitting on their laurels.
Major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and eBay have all launched competing sales in the hope of taking some of the sting out of Amazon’s once-a-year offerings. Just like Amazon, the retailers are offering discounts on a ton of products. Some examples:
Best Buy
- Save up to $700 on select MacBook Pro models
- Save up to $200 on select iPad Pros
- Save up to $150 on select iPhones
- Get a free game and controller with an Xbox One purchase
- Check out all of Best Buy’s Prime Day alternative sales here
eBay
- Save 61% on select MacBook Airs
- Get select Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 tablets for 65% off
- Select Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryers are 20% off
- Check out all of eBay’s Prime Day alternative sales here
Target
- Get two Google Home smart speakers for $99
- Save 40% off select furniture
- Get a free Google Home Mini when you buy a Nest Cam Indoor security camera
- Check out all of Target’s Prime Day alternative sales here
Walmart
- Get a VIZIO 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD for just $319
- Buy a Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook 3 for just $159
- Pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for only $199
- Check out all of Walmart’s Prime Day alternative sales here