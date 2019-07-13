Stunning photos and videos of NYC’s blackout

Reports of a massive power outage impacting Manhattan’ s West Side from about 72nd Street to 34th Street started around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The city’s power supplier, Con Edison, reported at 10 p.m. that more than 62,000 people were without power.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said preliminary information indicated that a substation fire triggered three other substations “to either go offline or to have a difficulty.” The outage impacted several subway lines and the NYPD has ordered many streets on the busy Upper West Side closed to all traffic except city buses.

While it appears that the blackout has caused confusion and inconvenience, no injuries have been reported. The disruption has, however, led to a memorable night in the city, causing some rare sights.

The @EmpireStateBldg along with other structures in Manhattan are dark due to a massive power outage In Midtown, Times Square, and other sections of Manhattan on Saturday July 13, 2019 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo @UPI #blackout pic.twitter.com/32lcqSwOcH — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) July 14, 2019