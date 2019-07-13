advertisement
Stunning photos and videos of NYC’s blackout

By Kathleen Davis1 minute Read

Reports of a massive power outage impacting Manhattan’s West Side from about 72nd Street to 34th Street started around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The city’s power supplier, Con Edison, reported at 10 p.m. that more than 62,000 people were without power.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said preliminary information indicated that a substation fire triggered three other substations “to either go offline or to have a difficulty.” The outage impacted several subway lines and the NYPD has ordered many streets on the busy Upper West Side closed to all traffic except city buses.

While it appears that the blackout has caused confusion and inconvenience, no injuries have been reported. The disruption has, however, led to a memorable night in the city, causing some rare sights.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio left his presidential campaign stop in Iowa to return to the city as the news broke. Con Edison says it hopes have power fully restored by midnight.

Update: And here’s the exact moment one NYC neighborhood regained power.

