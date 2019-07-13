Massive NYC power outage slows midtown Manhattan to a crawl, cripples subways

Parts of midtown Manhattan were slowed to a crawl tonight as a widespread power outage affected parts of New York City. Some of the city’s typically most bustling neighborhoods—including the sections of the theater district, Times Square, and Upper West Side—were left without power, and a number of subway lines were forced to either skip stations or halt operations.

Con Edison, the city’s power supplier, said on Twitter it was responding to the situation, although for many residents and tourists trapped in the darkness, it was not responding quickly enough.

We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 13, 2019

As of late Saturday evening, the company’s live outage map indicated some 644 outages affecting more than 41,000 customers.

Pictures and videos on social media showed befuddled crowds snaking along Manhattan sidewalks as the hashtag #blackout trended on Twitter.

This story is developing…