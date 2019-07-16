Here are the questions Congress should ask Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google at today’s antitrust hearing

Amazon bought Whole Foods, and prices scarcely went down (per a new study). Spotify claims that Apple’s 30% “App Store tax” makes it hard to compete with Apple Music. Facebook’s two-billion-plus membership, plus its ownership of Instagram and WhatsApp, leave few alternatives for people (rightfully) worried about privacy. It also keeps them in a (potentially biased) news bubble, as does Google’s nearly 100% control of search (not to mention dominance of video via YouTube).

Silicon Valley has brought us a lot of wonderful things that bring people closer together. But as a few behemoths have come to dominate their respective sectors, the benefits may be diminishing, and startups that could provide something even better are getting squashed. Plus, aggressive data vacuuming makes personal privacy a quaint relic of the past.

Those are some of the main fears about big tech these days, around which there is a rare bipartisan consensus (with subcommittee members ranging from progressive Pramila Jayapal of Washington State to Trump booster Matt Gaetz of Florida). That’s why Tuesday’s congressional hearings with Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google (which you can watch, ironically, on YouTube, at 2 p.m.) could be so revealing. Even without celebrity CEOs like Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg, a grilling by lawmakers as well as insights from critics in the worlds of academia and nonprofits could still produce fireworks.

The House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee will offer both Democrats and Republicans a chance to push big tech on how it’s impacting consumers and competing businesses. In that spirit, we polled conservative, liberal, and neutral experts for suggestions on what questions would most challenge these companies. (Thanks to Ernesto Falcon at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Harvard University fellow Mutale Nkonde, James Pethokoukis at the American Enterprise Institute, Ryan Radia at Lincoln Network, and Dimitri Sirota at BigID).

Top questions to ask

Amazon

Doesn’t a company that sells things and owns the platform where things are sold have an inherent advantage over other sellers? (Pethokoukis)

How are you allowing competition in the marketplace if small sellers have to pay to get a favorable website listing? (Nkonde)

How can other merchants compete if you can use your sourcing power to develop your own versions of best-selling products? (Nkonde)

Apple

Are you leveraging your dominant position in the smartphone market to rake in unearned profits via the sale of apps through the App Store? (Pethokoukis)