Amazon Prime Day is a cheap knockoff of Alibaba’s Singles Day

Maybe it was the exclusive Taylor Swift concert. Or maybe it was the exclusive Taylor Swift concert also featuring Dua Lipa, Becky G., and SZA, hosted by Jane Lynch and a bajillion Alexa jokes . It could also be the full-court hype train around special discounts on celebrity-driven products like Kristen Bell, Mark Wahlberg, Will and Jaden Smith, Kobe Bryant, Hillary Duff, YouTuber JoJo Siwa, and more. Either way, it’s pretty clear that Amazon would like Prime Day to become the Next Great American Holiday.

It already rivals other fake shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so why not? But to see Amazon’s goals for Prime Day you have to look beyond those mere December hallmarks, and go east to see Alibaba’s Singles Day, a 24-hour commercial juggernaut unlike the world has ever seen. Last year, Singles Day notched more than $30 billion in sales in 24 hours, compared to 2018 Prime Day sales of about $4 billion.

Chinese tech companies have long been painted with the copycat brush. Something hits in America and, bingo!, there’s a Chinese version up and running.

But increasingly, the U.S. tech giants, from Facebook to Amazon, are copying Chinese innovations in an effort to grow their dominance and play as central a role in people’s lives as Tencent and Alibaba do in China.

There is perhaps no better example of both how American companies now knock off the Chinese and do it without understanding what makes those Chinese innovations tick than Amazon’s co-opting of Singles Day (aka Double 11) into Prime Day. (Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on this story.)

While Amazon can copy Alibaba’s winning combination of flash sales, entertainment, music, celebrities, and all the hype that money can buy, the reason Prime Day will never quite translate the heights of Singles Day to America comes down to the fundamental differences between the two companies and their platforms.

Amazon, and by extension Prime Day, is all about Amazon. Alibaba, by contrast, makes Singles Day about all the brands people actually love and the people who sell on its platform.