The D.C. Attorney General subpoenas the NRA’s finances, looking into its nonprofit status

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine has submitted subpoenas asking for financial documents regarding the National Rifle Association, as well as its charitable foundation, according to The Washington Post . The summons follows a report detailing the organization’s heavy spending and growing debt.

In a statement, according to the report, Racine said the following: “The Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia has issued subpoenas to the National Rifle Association of America (NRA) and the NRA Foundation, Inc., as part of an investigation into whether these entities violated the District’s Nonprofit Act.”

Racine’s office is not the first to take a harder look at the NRA’s financial dealings. New York Attorney General Letitia James is also questioning the organization’s tax-exempt status after multiple reports highlighted extensive spending on consultants, programming, and luxury goods, not just by the organization itself but some of its leadership. James’s office is currently investigating the organization and has also subpoenaed financial records. The NRA’s charter is in New York, which falls under James’s purview, while Racine’s office can rescind status for nonprofits that aren’t complying with regulations.

Meanwhile, the NRA appears to be juggling internal political drama all its own. Earlier this year, President Oliver North stepped down, just the latest personnel move in what has become an acrimonious internal battle.