How Big Data can help you choose better health insurance

There are plenty of easy consumer choices. Paper clips: easy. Dish sponges: easy. Those products sit at one end of the spectrum. At the other end, impossibly distant, is health insurance.

That’s difficult.

“Tons of evidence suggests that people have a hard time making choices when it comes to health insurance,” says Kate Bundorf, associate professor at Stanford School of Medicine with a courtesy appointment at Stanford Graduate School of Business. The complexity can be overwhelming and, as a result, people often choose suboptimal plans that punish them with higher costs and create inefficient markets. “So we wanted to figure out what types of tools would help people make decisions,” says Bundorf.

With Maria Polyakova of Stanford School of Medicine and Ming Tai-seale of the University of California, San Diego, she developed a web-based tool with an algorithm that matched the medical records of Medicare Part D enrollees with the best health insurance options for prescription drugs. Those who used the algorithm were more likely to change to a better plan. They also reported more satisfaction with the process of choosing health insurance, even though they ended up spending more time on it.

Making insurance choices easier and better

Study participants were assigned to either a control group or one of two treatments. The control group was directed to existing online Medicare resources for choosing one of the 22 prescription plans available to them. Treatment groups, meanwhile, received support from the algorithm, which automatically drew information from their medical records and matched it against prescription drug plans. When reviewing their options, both treatment groups were able to view a table online that showed individualized analysis of likely costs for each of the plans. In addition to this, one of the treatment groups was shown an “expert score” for every plan—a number, from 0 to 100, that the algorithm produced to rank the plans; the three best options were highlighted at the top of the table.

Both treatments encouraged people to change to more favorable insurance plans, but the treatment that included the “expert” suggestions alongside cost estimates proved more effective. Participants in this treatment opted to switch plans 36% more often than those in the control group. “We found clear evidence that the intervention changed people’s behavior, particularly in the case when we offered expert advice,” says Bundorf.

In the context of the experiment, these changes generated $270,000 in savings for consumers. And while this may seem a relatively small number, it is tied to a relatively small pool of 316 treatment subjects who had access to the expert recommendation. If the same effects were extrapolated to the nearly 25 million people enrolled in Medicare Part D—and assuming an equivalent rate of participation as Bundorf and her colleagues saw in this experiment—savings would be on the order of $680 million. This is particularly notable given the tool itself cost less than $1.8 million to develop.

Crossing to the policy world

Though the practical implications are clear, two important considerations moderate the translation of this finding into policy.