The one thing that’s better than work-life balance

I don’t have kids. I’m not married. I don’t have a dog I need to let out. Most of the plants I’ve owned are dead. There is no “real” reason for me to leave early from work, except that sometimes I want to.

The first boss I had who thought this was a valid excuse had a work style a lot like mine: He’d work nonstop, sometimes late at night or early in the morning. Often on weekends. Then, his productivity would flip a switch, and he’d lose his focus entirely. That’s when he’d show up at my desk asking whether I thought everyone should leave early for the day.

I didn’t realize at the time that this was what flexibility in the workplace could look like, a reprieve from the traditional 9-to-5 schedule simply because we’d run out of steam. And that’s likely because no one explicitly defines flexible schedules that way.

The benefits of work-life balance are well reported. You sleep better. You’re less stressed at work. You’re more likely to stay with your company.

Yet despite these sweeping positives, the way we execute “flexibility” and “work-life balance” is surprisingly narrow. We still talk about leaving the office like we either a) need an excuse or b) need to make a clean break at 5 p.m. so we won’t become workaholics. Nowadays, we leave early only if we have to pick up kids or catch a flight, and we brag about shutting off our work phones and not answering emails after-hours. Managers pat themselves on the back because they don’t expect employees to text them back on weekends.

Whether that’s an improvement on what the workplace was like 10 or 20 years ago is up for debate, but with so much focus today on overwork and burnout, what is clear is that something isn’t working. That something is wrong with our seat-warming, time clock–focused work culture. Although standard business hours are important for operational purposes, the one-size-fits-all eight-hour workday is counterproductive.

According to a study released in the U.K. last year, most employees get only about three hours of work done every day in the office, and earlier this year, another study from Draugiem Group found our brains function best with breaks of about 20 minutes in every hour of work. With these waves of inactivity and distraction, it’s no wonder some of us never achieve inbox zero.