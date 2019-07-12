For some reason Pottery Barn is putting out a ‘Friends’ collection

It’s the Year of Our Lord 2019, thousands of hours after Friends concluded its run on NBC, and just now—today!— Pottery Barn has decided to put out a home collection dedicated to the TV series. And it’s not an April Fools’ joke, because I already checked the calendar.

The show that introduced the world to Smelly Cat, Gunther, and The Rachel is now bringing us home accessories to make it feel like you’re chilling at Central Perk or in Monica’s unreasonably large apartment. While details on the new collection are sparse so far, PopSugar was able to confirm that there will be 14 products, one of which appears to be a Friends throw pillow for, you know, throwing, as well as an apothecary table, inspired by no one’s favorite episode, “The One with the Apothecary Table.”

The remaining products will range in price from $13 to $1,099, covering everything from “decorative accessories to furniture and textiles.” Yes, Pottery Barn seems to believe that somewhere out there is a Friends fan willing to spend a thousand dollars on a piece of Friends-inspired interior design. Products will be available starting Tuesday, July 30.

While Friends has been in the news recently because it was announced the series will leave Netflix in 2020 for a new home on WarnerMedia’s forthcoming HBO Max streaming service, it otherwise seems like a very odd time to release an entire home collection dedicated to the series.

Yes, the collection is ostensibly to mark the 25th anniversary of Friends, which premiered on September 22, 1994, but it was the 10th anniversary of NCIS: Los Angeles and Pottery Barn didn’t do anything. Roswell turned 20 and again, nothing. And it was just the 30th anniversary of Seinfeld and Pottery Barn didn’t put out a collection of cereal bowls or recreate the Merv Griffin living room set like Kramer or put out the entire J. Peterman catalog as a crossover gag. Missed marketing opportunities!